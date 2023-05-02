George Floyd killing: Roundup of all 4 former MPD officers' cases, outcomes

Tou Thao guilty of aiding and abetting manslaughter in George Floyd's death

MINNEAPOLIS -- Tou Thao is the last of four former Minneapolis police officers to be convicted of both federal and state charges in George Floyd's killing.

On Monday evening, Thao was found guilty of second-degree aiding and abetting manslaughter in Hennepin County. His sentencing for the state case is set for August.

Here's a roundup of where things stand for all four former officers:

Former Minneapolis police officers Tou Thao, Derek Chauvin, J Alexander Kueng and Thomas Lane are seen in arrest photos. Hampton County Detention Center

DEREK CHAUVIN

State case: Convicted and sentenced to 22.5 years for murder and manslaughteri in June 2021

Federal case: Convicted and sentenced to 21 years for violating Floyd's civil rights in July 2022

J. ALEXANDER KUENG

State case: Pleaded guilty and sentenced to 3.5 years for manslaughter in December 2022

Federal case: Convicted, sentenced to 3 years for violating Floyd's rights in July 2022

THOMAS LANE

State case: Pleaded guilty, sentenced to 3 years for aiding and abetting second-degree manslaughte in September 2022

Federal case: Convicted, sentenced to 2.5 years for violating Floyd's civil rights in July 2022

TOU THAO

State case: Convicted of second-degree aiding and abetting manslaughter, awaits sentencing Aug. 7

Federal case: Sentenced to 3.5 years for violating Floyd's civil rights in July 2022

Chauvin, Kueng and Lane will serve their state and federal sentences concurrently.

Of the four ex-officers, Thao is the only one who has maintained that he did nothing wrong.

Floyd's death sparked protests around the globe, thrusting the issues of racism and police reform to the forefront of the national dialogue.