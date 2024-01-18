Ramsey woman, 55, killed in 3-vehicle crash in Champlin, state patrol says

CHAMPLIN, Minn. — A 55-year-old Ramsey woman is dead following a three-vehicle crash Wednesday morning in the north metro.

The Minnesota State Patrol says the fatal collision occurred in Champlin at about 11:24 a.m. on northbound Highway 169 at Hayden Lake Road.

MORE NEWS: Mikayla McCarvel, Shakopee Sabers hockey star, dies weeks after crash

MnDOT

Gena Zepeda was in her SUV behind a moving truck, which were both waiting to turn onto Hayden Lake Road, when a pickup truck suddenly swerved in their lane.

The pickup struck Zepeda, whose SUV then flipped and struck the moving truck.

The other two drivers were not hurt. The state patrol is still investigating, and says alcohol was not a factor in the crash.