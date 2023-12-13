Watch CBS News
How to view the Geminid meteor shower in Minnesota

By Stephen Swanson

/ CBS Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS — Get out and look to the skies in Minnesota late Wednesday night, because conditions are just right to marvel at the Geminid meteor shower.

Temperatures will be fairly mild to enjoy one of the most active showers of the year, with dozens of meteors per hour possible.

It will be a dark sky over Minnesota from the recent new moon and there won't be much cloud coverage.

When/where/how to see the Geminid meteor shower

The best viewing will be between midnight to 2 a.m. Thursday, ideally away from the light pollution of heavily populated areas.

Bundled-up skygazers are encouraged to watch while lying flat on their backs or in reclining chairs, with feet facing south. 

Remember, it takes about a half-hour before your eyes adjust to the dark, so be prepared to wait it out and brave temps in the 30s.  

The Geminid Meteor Shower
The Geminid meteor shower in China in 2020. Costfoto/Future Publishing via Getty Images

What are the Geminids?

The Geminids are typically the strongest meteor shower of the year, with meteors flying at a rate of 120 an hour, according to NASA.

NASA says most meteor showers come from comets, but the Geminids come from the asteroid 3200 Phaethon.

First observed in the mid-19th century, NASA says the Geminids typically appear to be bright white or yellow, streaking across the night's sky at speeds of more than 20 miles a second.

December 13, 2023

