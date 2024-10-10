Fire at Gay 90s in downtown Minneapolis under investigation

MINNEAPOLIS — The Minneapolis Fire Department is investigating what caused a fire inside Gay 90s Thursday afternoon.

Around 2:30 p.m., the Minneapolis Fire Department says it responded to a fire inside the game room of the bar located at 408 Hennepin Avenue. The fire had been contained to a pool table.

The fire department says the sprinkler system appears to have activated and put the fire out.

Fire crews did not find an active fire upon arrival but did encounter smoke. A short time later, the fire department confirmed the fire was out.

Two employees were present during the fire and no injuries were reported.

No structural damage was reported to the building.

Another fire in south Minneapolis displaced 50 people and significantly damaged three buildings late Wednesday night into Thursday morning.