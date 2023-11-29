Watch CBS News
Twin Cities News

Wave of social media posts about attempted gas station abductions unfounded, Anoka Co. Sheriff says

By Stephen Swanson

/ CBS Minnesota

Morning headlines from Nov. 29, 2023
Morning headlines from Nov. 29, 2023 01:56

ANOKA, Minn. — Law enforcement leaders in the north metro are speaking out after a series of online posts about attempted abductions went viral.

The Anoka County Sheriff's Office took to X, formerly Twitter, on Tuesday to "clarify some allegations" posted to social media about kidnapping attempts at county gas stations.

The sheriff's office says it hasn't received any reports of such incidents.

The allegations appear to be part of a hoax that originated online last year, according to the fact-checking website Snopes.

MORE: Minneapolis police still searching for suspects who kidnapped and robbed victim on U campus

The posts are often tinged with racism, with most claiming "an Arab woman" is going to Kwik Trip gas stations in the Upper Midwest in a vehicle with tinted windows, where she asks other customers for help pumping gas. Her accomplice then jumps out and tries to kidnap the customer.

Snopes reports several Minnesota cities were involved in last year's hoax, including St. Francis. Police in that city took to social media in March 2022 to dispel the rumors.

The Anoka County Sheriff's Office reminds citizens to call 911 if they feel unsafe in public, and to "always be alert of your surroundings."

MORE: Police investigating attack of Muslim woman at Minneapolis gas station

Stephen Swanson
img-3499.jpg

Stephen Swanson is a digital producer at wcco.com. A 20-year WCCO veteran, Stephen was a floor director for a decade before moving to the digital team, where he focuses on general assignment reporting.

First published on November 29, 2023 / 9:56 AM CST

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.