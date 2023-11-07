Police investigating attack of Muslim woman at Minneapolis gas station

MINNEAPOLIS — A Minneapolis mother believes she became a hate crime victim after an argument at a gas station turned violent.

It comes as cases of anti-Semitism and Islamophobia are on the rise.

"I'm still feeling in pain," said Sabrina Yahya, through an interpreter.

She says she's still healing, both physically and emotionally.

"I'm seeking justice for what took place to me. I'm a mother who was wrongfully attacked," she said.

MORE NEWS: Same Minneapolis mosque in flames for second time in less than one year

Yahya said an argument over a gas pump at a Holiday Station store on Franklin Avenue escalated when a woman pulled out a small knife and began attacking her. She said a Good Samaritan and security guard intervened and the woman took off.

"At the time, Ms. Sabrina was with her mother, who's with us today. And they both began to follow and identify who this individual was," said CAIR-Minnesota executive director Jaylani Hussein.

They stopped in a neighborhood nearby where the confrontation continued, and Yahya said the woman began expressing anti-Muslim sentiments.

Sabrina Yahya WCCO

"She made it very clear that she hates Muslims and she hates the people that they are," Hussein said.

Top government officials say hate crimes have been rising across the country since the start of the Israel-Hamas war.

CAIR-Minnesota said fear is at an all-time high, and the back door of its own Minneapolis headquarters was recently found smashed. The motive is unclear.

MORE NEWS: Local Jewish community concerned about huge rise in antisemitic incidents in U.S. in wake of Hamas attack

"There are many parents who've reached out who don't want to vote today, which is very critical, and sensitive, and unfortunate, because of what's happening, right, and what happened to Sabrina," said author and advocate Ruqia Abdi. "They're watching, they're scared."

CAIR-Minnesota urges people to report hate, be vigilant, and speak out.

"In these moments, it's about speaking up and doing the right thing and supporting each other," Hussein said.

Minneapolis police confirm they're investigating the assault, but they have no update on any arrests.