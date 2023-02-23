Jan. 6 rioter who tweeted threats to Ocasio-Cortez and Schumer sentenced to 38 months in prison

A Texas man has been sentenced to 38 months in prison for charges related to the Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the U.S. Capitol, which included assaulting a police officer and interstate threat to injure or kidnap, the Department of Justice announced Wednesday.

Garret Miller, 36, of Richardson, Texas, was "at the forefront of every barrier overturned, police line overrun, and entryway breached within his proximity," during the riot, the Justice Department said. Prior to entering the Capitol Building, Miller was detained twice, one time even being put in handcuffs, but was released after saying he would leave, according to the Justice Department.

Garret Miller Dallas County Sheriff's Office

Miller instead stayed and continued to record himself "talking about a revolution," the department said, and entered the Capitol Building. While police were trying to clear the building, "Miller stayed on the front lines, assaulted an [Metropolitan Police Department] Sergeant, and engaged in a physical altercation with no fewer than six officers."

The Justice Department said that Miller traveled to Washington, D.C., that day with "rope, a grappling hook, a mouth guard and a bump cap." The department also said that Miller had threatened multiple people on social media, including Senator Chuck Schumer, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg and then-Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey.

After leaving the Capitol grounds on Jan. 6, Miller replied to a tweet from Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez with, "Assassinate AOC."

The Justice Department said that, until his arrest on Jan. 20, Miller continued to brag about his actions during the riot and expressed a desire to find the police officer who shot and killed rioter Ashli Babbitt and "hug his neck with a nice rope."

When Miller was arrested, he was wearing a shirt with Trump on it that read "I was there, Washington, D.C., January 6, 2021," the Justice Department said.

In addition to the 38 months in prison, Miller will also have to serve 36 months of supervised release.