Garcia, Ihnen lead the way for Minnesota in lopsided win over UTSA
Dawson Garcia scored 22 points and Isaiah Ihnen never missed from the floor and scored 20 points and Minnesota throttled UTSA 102-77 on Friday night.
Minnesota never trailed and built a 54-30 lead at halftime.
Garcia made 7 of 14 shot attempts and all seven of his foul shots. Ihnen went 7-for-7 shooting — including 5 for 5 from 3 — only missing 1 of 2 foul shots. Reserve Cam Christie scored 18 points, Joshua Ola-Joseph scored 12 and reserve Mike Mitchell Jr. 11 for the Golden Gophers (2-0).
Minnesota shot 30 for 55 (54.5%) including 14 for 29 (48.3%) from 3-point range.
Dre Fuller Jr. scored 16 points and collected nine rebounds for UTSA (1-1). Additionally, reserve guard PJ Carter scored 15 points, Adante Holiman 14 and Trey Edmonds 12 for the Roadrunners.
