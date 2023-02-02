Watch CBS News
Local News

Fund set up to help family of 6-year-old boy run over by school bus in Brooklyn Park

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

School bus runs over 6-year-old boy's legs
School bus runs over 6-year-old boy's legs 00:22

BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. – A 6-year-old boy has a long road to recovery ahead after he was run over by his school bus last week.

Hattie Carvalho, principal of Prodeo's Primary Academy in Columbia Heights, set up a GoFundMe account for the kindergartener, who is named Osman.

osman.jpg
GoFundMe

Carvalho says Osman "has undergone multiple surgeries to repair severe injuries to his legs, pelvis, and abdomen. He is currently hospitalized in the Pediatric Intensive Care Unit in stable condition."

Osman was run over on the afternoon of Jan. 25, after he stepped off his bus on the 8700 block of Edinbrook Crossing in Brooklyn Park.

The bus driver left the scene, and later told investigators they didn't know they ran him over. No other students were on the bus at the time. The investigation is still ongoing.

WCCO Staff
wcco-cbs-minnesota.jpg

The WCCO Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WCCO.com.

First published on February 1, 2023 / 9:23 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.