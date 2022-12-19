Frogtown's 5th grade football team makes it to nat'l 3rd place championship game

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- For the last number of weeks, WCCO's Susan-Elizabeth Littlefield has shared updates on a youth football team from the Frogtown Community Center.

That's because the 10-and-under boys had qualified for nationals in Florida and needed $5,000 to make the trip a reality. WCCO viewers poured in the donations and they raised $16,000.

Last week, the team showed up at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport all geared up, pumped up and amped up.

While there was a range of emotions, they chimed in, "I'm scared, I'm excited, I'm scared. I'm happy."

Ultimately, according to Coach David Jones, the boys lost their third-place championship game on Sunday, 14-0 to a team from New Manatee, Florida.

Jones said that the boys were tired, but that they had an amazing experience.

Jones said a run like this was a first in his 25 years at Frogtown.