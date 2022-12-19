Watch CBS News
Community Journalism

Frogtown's 5th grade football team makes it to nat'l 3rd place championship game

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

St. Paul Frogtown's 5th grade football team gives update from Florida
St. Paul Frogtown's 5th grade football team gives update from Florida 03:59

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- For the last number of weeks, WCCO's Susan-Elizabeth Littlefield has shared updates on a youth football team from the Frogtown Community Center.

That's because the 10-and-under boys had qualified for nationals in Florida and needed $5,000 to make the trip a reality. WCCO viewers poured in the donations and they raised $16,000.

Last week, the team showed up at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport all geared up, pumped up and amped up.

While there was a range of emotions, they chimed in, "I'm scared, I'm excited, I'm scared. I'm happy."

Ultimately, according to Coach David Jones, the boys lost their third-place championship game on Sunday, 14-0 to a team from New Manatee, Florida.

Jones said that the boys were tired, but that they had an amazing experience.

Jones said a run like this was a first in his 25 years at Frogtown.

WCCO Staff
wcco-cbs-minnesota.jpg

The WCCO Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WCCO.com.

First published on December 19, 2022 / 1:19 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.