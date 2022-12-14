Frogtown's 5th grade football team heads to Florida for national tournament

The Boys of Frogtown are headed to Florida!

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- The boys of Frogtown are now the boys of Fort Lauderdale.

In November, WCCO told you about a youth football team from the Frogtown Community Center. The 10 and under boys had qualified for nationals in Florida and needed $5,000 to make the trip a reality.

WCCO viewers poured in the donations - and they raised $16,000. Now, the boys are on their way.

They showed up at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport all geared up, pumped up and amped up.

The hardworking boys are on their way to a well-deserved southern escape.

"I packed some swim trunks and some headphones and some tank tops and shorts," said Brayshon Battee.

His father, Barron Battee, one of the coaches said he's "Ready for the heat, and ready for whatever challenges we've got ahead of us."

And those challenges - are a series of national championship football games. The boys already got a bye so their first game will be on Friday, and you could say they are ready.

While there's a range of emotions, they chime in, "I'm scared, Ime excited, I'm scared. I'm happy." But they also have a singular focus: to represent Frogtown.