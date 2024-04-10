Frogtown Youth Football program rallies around teammate accidentally shot in head

ST. PAUL, Minn. — A youth football team in St. Paul is rallying around their teammate.

Eleven-year-old Damarjae Lott was accidentally shot in the head back on March 29. A 34 year-old-man is charged for not properly storing the gun.

"Damarjae is heavy on our minds and hearts," said David Ross-Jones, the head coach of the Frogtown Youth Football team.

The fifth and sixth grade players that make up his team are coming off a winning season where they went to nationals for the first time. Now this spring, as a new season begins, their motivation is less about winning and more about coping.

"I say this all the time, 'Idle time is the devil's playground,' so we're just trying to get back to doing what we love to do, and that's to play football," said Ross-Jones. "It's been difficult for us, but they feed off each other."

Damarjae is recovering at Gillette Children's in downtown St. Paul, and in true Frogtown Youth Football fashion, his recovery has been nothing short of miraculous.

"He's up talking and he's recognizing everybody's voice and he's moving all his limbs, so it's the blessings of God," said Ross-Jones.

This team already showed so much resilience as players, when they were doubted, and now they're taking that strength they gained to rally for their friend.

"We pride ourselves on being a family and that's what it is. We have a brother that's down, and we're going to stick together and we're going to fight for our brother," said Ross-Jones.

The team is raising money for the Lott family to help with the growing medical bills.