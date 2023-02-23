Fridley woman, 68, dies days after being struck by hit-and-run driver

FRIDLEY, Minn. – A 68-year-old Fridley woman who was struck last week by a hit-and-run driver has died from her injuries.

The Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office says Janice Emilie Hawkins passed away Wednesday morning, nine days after the crash.

It happened on Feb. 13 on Mississippi Street at University Avenue, according to the Anoka County Sheriff's Office.

The vehicle involved was located soon after the crash, but the driver has yet to be found.