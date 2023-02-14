Police search for hit-and-run driver that struck woman in Fridley

FRIDLEY, Minn. – Police are searching for the driver who struck a pedestrian and then fled the area Monday evening in Fridley.

The Anoka County Sheriff's Office says it happened on Mississippi Street at University Avenue.

The victim survived and is being treated at an area hospital. Her condition is unknown.

Authorities told a WCCO photojournalist at the scene that the suspect vehicle has been located.

