Fridley police officer suffers "minor puncture wound" while arresting 63-year-old woman

FRIDLEY, Minn. – A 63-year-old woman is in custody after stabbing a police officer in the leg while being arrested following a dispute with her neighbor Sunday morning in Fridley.

Police say officers were called to the 100 block of 83rd Avenue Northeast just before 11 a.m., where they "found evidence of harassment and disorderly conduct."

The woman resisted arrest, and police say an officer "sustained a minor puncture wound to his lower leg" in the altercation. It is not clear what she used to hurt the officer.

The woman is being held in the Anoka County Jail, where she awaits several criminal charges.

The Anoka County Sheriff's Office is assisting police with the investigation.