Minnesota House poised to pass fix for school resource officer law on Monday

ST. PAUL, Minn. — The Minnesota House is expected Monday to vote on a fix to last year's school resource officer law, which led to many police departments pulling their SROs from schools.

The new law on education enacted last spring was more than 340 pages, but it was only a few select words about school safety that led to dozens of police departments pulling their SROs.

Officials worried a rule banning the use of certain holds and restraints unless there's an imminent threat to bodily harm or death was too ambiguous.

Rep. Cedric Frazier, DFL-New Hope, later proposed a bill that seeks to clear the confusion. H.F. 3489 removes the word "imminent" and also takes out language specific to SROs when it comes to holds and restraints. Frazer's proposal also starts a process to develop new standards for SRO training, conduct, and other guard rails.

Minneapolis Police officer and school resource officer Drea Leal does her rounds in the hallways Friday, January 18, 2019 at Minneapolis Roosevelt High School, in Minneapolis, MN. Police officers in schools. David Joles/Star Tribune via Getty Images

The House will vote on the fix at 3:30 p.m. Stakeholders, Republicans and Democrats have all found common ground, so the bill is expected to pass with unanimous or nearly unanimous support.

Members of the Minnesota GOP are scheduled to discuss the bill an hour before the vote.

A similar proposal is moving through the Minnesota Senate.

WCCO's Caroline Cummings is following this story and will have updates later, so check back for more.

NOTE: Video is from Feb. 13.