Watch CBS News
Local News

Minnesota House poised to pass fix for school resource officer law on Monday

By Caroline Cummings, Jonah Kaplan, Cole Premo

/ CBS Minnesota

Lawmakers in St. Paul propose bill to clarify confusion in SRO law
Lawmakers in St. Paul propose bill to clarify confusion in SRO law 02:04

ST. PAUL, Minn. — The Minnesota House is expected Monday to vote on a fix to last year's school resource officer law, which led to many police departments pulling their SROs from schools.

The new law on education enacted last spring was more than 340 pages, but it was only a few select words about school safety that led to dozens of police departments pulling their SROs.

Officials worried a rule banning the use of certain holds and restraints unless there's an imminent threat to bodily harm or death was too ambiguous.

Rep. Cedric Frazier, DFL-New Hope, later proposed a bill that seeks to clear the confusion. H.F. 3489 removes the word "imminent" and also takes out language specific to SROs when it comes to holds and restraints. Frazer's proposal also starts a process to develop new standards for SRO training, conduct, and other guard rails.

Drea Leal, School Resource Officer, Roosevelt High School, Minneapolis, MN, January 2019, by David Joles, Star Tribune
Minneapolis Police officer and school resource officer Drea Leal does her rounds in the hallways Friday, January 18, 2019 at Minneapolis Roosevelt High School, in Minneapolis, MN. Police officers in schools. David Joles/Star Tribune via Getty Images

The House will vote on the fix at 3:30 p.m. Stakeholders, Republicans and Democrats have all found common ground, so the bill is expected to pass with unanimous or nearly unanimous support.

Members of the Minnesota GOP are scheduled to discuss the bill an hour before the vote.

A similar proposal is moving through the Minnesota Senate.
WCCO's Caroline Cummings is following this story and will have updates later, so check back for more.

NOTE: Video is from Feb. 13.  

Caroline Cummings
WEB-Caroline-Cummings.jpg

Caroline Cummings is an Emmy-winning reporter with a passion for covering politics, public policy and government. She is thrilled to join the WCCO team.

First published on March 4, 2024 / 10:54 AM CST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.