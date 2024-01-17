Gas leak triggers fire at Fridley General Mills plant
FRIDLEY, Minn. — A gas leak is said to have started a fire overnight Wednesday at a Twin Cities General Mills plant.
The Fridley Fire Department says crews were called at about 1:30 a.m. to the General Mills Fridley Oat Mill off 44th Avenue Northeast.
MORE NEWS: Minnesota State Fair ending personalized bench, table program
The fire burned itself out, officials say, and no one was hurt, nor was there any threat to the public.
The cause of the gas leak is still unclear.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.