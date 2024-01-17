Twin Cities News

Gas leak triggers fire at Fridley General Mills plant

By Stephen Swanson

/ CBS Minnesota

FRIDLEY, Minn. — A gas leak is said to have started a fire overnight Wednesday at a Twin Cities General Mills plant.

The Fridley Fire Department says crews were called at about 1:30 a.m. to the General Mills Fridley Oat Mill off 44th Avenue Northeast.

The fire burned itself out, officials say, and no one was hurt, nor was there any threat to the public.

The cause of the gas leak is still unclear.

Stephen Swanson

Stephen Swanson is a web producer at WCCO. A 20-year station veteran, Stephen was a floor director for a decade before moving to the digital team, where he focuses on general assignment reporting.

First published on January 17, 2024 / 7:07 AM CST

