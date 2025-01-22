Driver in fatal Fridley crash charged with DWI, criminal vehicular homicide

FRIDLEY, Minn. — Investigators believe a driver who survived a crash that killed another man in Fridley was drunk at the time, according to charging documents.

The 26-year-old Coon Rapids man is charged with two felony counts of criminal vehicular homicide and one misdemeanor count of DWI, court documents filed in Anoka County show.

A witness estimated the 26-year-old was driving 80 to 90 mph when he struck another car on the 6600 block of East River Road Northeast around 11 a.m. Tuesday. The witness said the driver lost control, hit the other car, hit a curb and then flipped multiple times before crashing into some trees. The other vehicle also left the road and hit multiple trees, according to the complaint.

Responding officers found the 26-year-old walking barefoot near the scene with a cut on his forehead. They noted he smelled like alcohol, according to the complaint. He was taken to a hospital, where a blood test was performed. The results have not yet been released.

The driver of the other vehicle, 50-year-old Romell Sandoval Roca of Maryland, died at the scene, authorities said.

The complaint states the 26-year-old has multiple speeding convictions. After his hospital stay, he was taken to the Anoka County Jail. He remains in custody.