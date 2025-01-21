1 dead, 1 arrested after crash in Fridley

Trump issues slew of executive orders after inauguration, and more headlines

FRIDLEY, Minn. — One man is dead and another is in custody after a crash in Fridley Monday morning.

The crash happened just before 11 a.m. on the 6600 block of East River Road Northeast, the Anoka County Sheriff's Office said.

A driver in an SUV going south on East River Road hit a sedan going the same direction. Both cars went off the road, and the driver of the sedan was killed, the sheriff's office said.

The SUV driver was hospitalized with injuries, then arrested and taken to the Anoka County Jail. He has not yet been charged.

Multiple agencies, including the sheriff's office, Fridley Police Department and Minnesota State Patrol, are investigating.