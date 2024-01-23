Founders of Playfessionals create social opportunities for new workers in Twin Cities

Three Twin Cities transplants hope their company keeps others in Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS — Fortune 500 companies recruit a lot of people from outside Minnesota to work in the Twin Cities, but many don't stay very long.

There is one group working here that wants to help professionals recruited here stay for longer.

"You kind of disengage when you come here because you just don't know. You work for one of the corporations — that's what you know. They don't really focus on the social aspect that keeps folks here," said Nick Hooks, one of the founders of Playfessionals.

The three founders of the company came to Minnesota and say that felt socially disconnected at first.

"It's just more about figuring out how do I live life when I'm not on the clock, and everybody experiences that when they come as a professional to the Twin Cities," said Corey Collins, another founder.

In 2009 they founded Playfessionals, a networking and social engagement company dedicated to enhancing the personal and career lives of professionals.



"We try to expose as many professionals to as many businesses as possible," said Collins. "Our goal is to have that professional going to this space on a Tuesday, or this space on a Saturday, just so that they can kind of expose themselves and their friendships to other venues."

Research shows black professionals who move to the Twin Cities work less than three years before leaving.

Most site a lack of community to engage with.

Playfessionals is for any new Minnesotan who's seeking work-life balance, and an opportunity to connect with their new community.

"You are going to start realizing that I am around liked minded people who not only like to eat good and dress well, but they like to network with each other," said Jemika Hayes, another founder.

From a 'Movers and Shakers Brunch' to future culinary journeys and golf tournaments, Playfessionals is designed to give Minnesota professionals a reason to call this home.

"We're keeping these folks here because now they have a life outside of work," said Hooks.