Fort Snelling State Park to reopen Friday following weeks of closure due to flooding

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS — Fort Snelling State Park will reopen on Friday after it was closed for weeks due to flooding.

The park closed on June 22 due to flooding on the Minnesota and Mississippi Rivers. It'll reopen Friday morning, and visitors can expect normal operating hours of 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. daily.

Some areas of the park will still be closed due to ongoing cleanup efforts from the floods. The areas include the restrooms and a picnic shelter on Picnic Island, hiking trails on the Minnesota River side of Pike Island and the Caspersen boat launch on the Minnesota River near the Cedar Avenue bridge. 

Naturalists will lead walks on Friday and Sunday that explore the aftermath of the flooding.

