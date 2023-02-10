Former VP Mike Pence visiting Minneapolis, Cedar Rapids next week

FBI searches Mike Pence's home in Indiana FBI searches Mike Pence's home in Indiana for classified documents 04:13

MINNEAPOLIS -- Former Vice President Mike Pence is scheduled to visit Minneapolis -- as well as Cedar Rapids, Iowa -- next week as he continues mulling a possible presidential run.

The news comes the same day as the FBI began conducting a consensual search at Pence's Carmel, Indiana, home, seeking any classified documents.

Pence's Minneapolis visit will be next Wednesday. According to Advancing American Freedom, Pence's own policy and advocacy organization, the visit comes under the auspices of "defending parents' rights." The group's announcement explicitly references a court case related to a school district in the Cedar Rapids area concerning transgender student policies.

According to a Cedar Rapids-area news outlet, the policy at the center of the suit would allow children to make decisions on their gender identity without parental input, and would give them the option of using restrooms and locker rooms corresponding with their gender identity.

Pence was recently subpoenaed by special counsel Jack Smith, who is overseeing the investigations into former President Donald Trump. Sources told CBS News in November that the Justice Department had reached out to Pence in connection to Trump's alleged efforts to overturn the 2020 election and Jan. 6, 2021.