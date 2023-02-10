FBI searches Mike Pence's home in Indiana for classified documents The FBI conducted a consensual search for classified documents Friday at former Vice President Mike Pence's home in Carmel, Indiana, CBS News has confirmed. The search comes on the heels of CBS News learning that Pence has been subpoenaed as part of the Justice Department's investigations into former President Donald Trump. Charles McCullough, a senior partner at Compass Rose Legal Group and a former inspector general of the intelligence community, joined CBS News to discuss the breaking news.