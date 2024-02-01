Blaine gymnast commits to the No.1 NCAA gymnastics program in the country

Blaine gymnast heading to nation’s No. 1 college program at Oklahoma

CHAMPLIN, Minn. — Inside Twin City Twisters in Champlin there is a culture of champions, who all know how to still have fun.

It's a dynamic you can see between 18-year-old gymnast Elle Mueller and her coach, Sarah Jantzi. They have a bond that's been building since Mueller was two.

"I remember seeing her flip around in the gym," said Jantzi, "You could tell she was something special."

"My mom put me in 'mommy and me' classes just to get me out of the house, and then it just kind of skyrocketed from there," said Mueller.

Skyrocketing is an understatement, when Mueller became a Level 10 National Champion in the All-Around and Beam by age 13. She went on to represent Team USA three times in her career.

However, nothing topped the feeling when she got the D1 offer from 6x NCAA national champions: The University of Oklahoma.

"It was a dream come true, it was amazing. I had looked up to that school for so many years," said Mueller.

Her work ethic got her this far in her gymnastic career, but it wasn't always easy for her to compete at this high level nonstop.

She had to learn to refocus her reasoning for being a gymnast.

"Never lose sight of why you started your sport or why you started gymnastics, because, to be honest, I lost it for a little bit, and now I've been able to find it again, and I've been having so much fun and I love it more than ever," said Mueller.

Mueller is taking her "Minnesota Nice" down south to the largest spotlight in college gymnastics this summer.

"She's not just an amazing gymnast, she's a really good person," said Jantzi.