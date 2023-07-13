NEXT Drive: I-94 westbound near Wisconsin border reopens after semi crash
LAKELAND, Minn. -- A stretch of Interstate 94 near the Minnesota-Wisconsin border has reopened after a crash Thursday morning.
According to the Minnesota Department of Transportation, the westbound side of I-94 reopened around 7:45 a.m. It had been closed for more than an hour.
The Minnesota State Patrol said a semi truck with and trailer rolled on the highway. The driver, who was the sole occupant, suffered non-life threatening injuries. The crash's cause is under investigation.
Immediately after the crash, traffic cameras showed a backup stretching across the bridge over the St. Croix River.
This is a developing story. Stay with WCCO for more information.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.