NEXT Drive: I-94 westbound near Wisconsin border reopens after semi crash

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

Semi rollover causes backups on Interstate 94 near Minnesota-Wisconsin border
Semi rollover causes backups on Interstate 94 near Minnesota-Wisconsin border 00:24

LAKELAND, Minn. -- A stretch of Interstate 94 near the Minnesota-Wisconsin border has reopened after a crash Thursday morning.

According to the Minnesota Department of Transportation, the westbound side of I-94 reopened around 7:45 a.m. It had been closed for more than an hour.

The Minnesota State Patrol said a semi truck with and trailer rolled on the highway. The driver, who was the sole occupant, suffered non-life threatening injuries. The crash's cause is under investigation.

Immediately after the crash, traffic cameras showed a backup stretching across the bridge over the St. Croix River.

This is a developing story. Stay with WCCO for more information.

First published on July 13, 2023 / 6:30 AM

