For 4th-straight year, Vikings' Jared Allen misses out on Pro Football Hall of Fame

MINNEAPOLIS — Minnesota Vikings' former superstar pass rusher Jared Allen once again did not make the cut for the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Allen was one of 15 finalists for the 2024 Hall of Fame class. The final five were announced Thursday evening, including pass rushers Dwight Freeney and Julius Peppers.

Allen, who is in his fourth year of eligibility for the Hall of Fame, is not among those heading to Canton, Ohio.

CBS SPORTS: 2024 Pro Football Hall of Fame class: Julius Peppers, Devin Hester, Steve McMichael lead star-studded class

Allen and Freeney both rank in the top 20 all-time in sacks, and had four and three first-team All-Pro selections, respectively.

In October, Allen was inducted into the Vikings' Ring of Honor. He's a five-time Pro Bowler and led the league in sacks twice during his career.

Jared Allen, former defensive end of the Minnesota Vikings, celebrates as he is inducted into the Vikings' Ring of Honor during halftime at U.S. Bank Stadium on October 30, 2022 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. David Berding / Getty Images

In an interview in 2020, Allen reflected on his time in Minnesota, saying it took him to "another level."

"For me, Minnesota was a life-changing spot," he said. "It was a place where I was in this growing up and maturing phase as a man. Minnesota was the right place at the right time that allowed me to excel at football."

VIKINGS NEWS: Minnesota Vikings QB Kirk Cousins dances at NFL Honors, gives CBS Mornings his Super Bowl prediction

Some of Allen's closest friends on the team at the time were Kevin and Pat Williams, Ryan Longwell and Ben Lieber and he credits those men with helping him grow on and off the field.