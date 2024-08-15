4 dead, including two 9-year-old girls, after semi hits stopped vehicles in northern Minnesota construction zone

FLOODWOOD, Minn. — Four people, including two 9-year-old girls, are dead after a semi hit three cars and another semi in a construction zone in northern Minnesota Wednesday afternoon.

According to the state patrol, a semi was going at "highway speeds" and hit the other vehicles, which were stopped due to construction. The crash happened around 3 p.m. on Highway 2 near Nelson Road.

Four people in a Honda Pilot were killed — the two children, a 66-year-old woman and the 65-year-old man who was driving.

A total of 10 people were involved in the crash, according to the state patrol. Three of them, including the semi driver who struck the other vehicles, suffered injuries that were not life-threatening.

