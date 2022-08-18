Flash flooding strikes parts of the Twin Cities

INVER GROVE HEIGHTS, Minn. -- Rising water swept through parts of the Twin Cities Wednesday evening, leaving drivers stranded, streets flooded and buildings damaged.

Flash flooding in Inver Grove Heights forced some drivers to take drastic measures. A neighbor near Blaine Avenue sent WCCO pictures of drivers climbing onto the roofs of their vehicles to avoid the water.

Gail Kiltie

Police there says they received reports of several flooded-out cars. There have been no reported injuries.

The water there has receded, but it left behind a bit of a mess on the streets.

