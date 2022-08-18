Watch CBS News
Flash flooding strikes parts of the Twin Cities

By Jeff Wagner

/ CBS Minnesota

INVER GROVE HEIGHTS, Minn. -- Rising water swept through parts of the Twin Cities Wednesday evening, leaving drivers stranded, streets flooded and buildings damaged.

Flash flooding in Inver Grove Heights forced some drivers to take drastic measures. A neighbor near Blaine Avenue sent WCCO pictures of drivers climbing onto the roofs of their vehicles to avoid the water.

Police there says they received reports of several flooded-out cars. There have been no reported injuries.

The water there has receded, but it left behind a bit of a mess on the streets.

Check back for more details in this developing story.

Jeff Wagner
jeff-wagner.png

Jeff Wagner joined the WCCO-TV team in November 2016 as a general assignment reporter, and now anchors WCCO's Saturday evening newscasts. Although he's new to Minnesota, he's called the Midwest home his entire life.

First published on August 17, 2022 / 9:14 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

