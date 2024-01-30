5 teenagers arrested after ramming into police cars, fleeing from stolen Mercedes-Benz in St. Paul

ST. Paul, Minn. — Five teenagers were arrested Tuesday in St. Paul after ramming into police cars and then fleeing from the stolen Mercedes-Benz they were driving, police said.

Police booked two 16-year-old boys, a 17-year-old boy, a 13-year-old girl, and a 17-year-old girl into the Ramsey County Juvenile Detention Center.

Police followed the car from north Minneapolis to St. Paul.

They say it was not a pursuit, but they "monitored" the stolen Mercedes.

The driver then exited Highway 94 on Dale Street and then ran over stop sticks that police put down.

MORE NEWS: Stolen cars have crashed through 2 Minneapolis tobacco stores this week, police say

The driver then rammed into police cars as police tried to stop it.

Police recovered two handguns and are investigating.