5 teenagers arrested after ramming into police cars, fleeing from stolen Mercedes-Benz in St. Paul
ST. Paul, Minn. — Five teenagers were arrested Tuesday in St. Paul after ramming into police cars and then fleeing from the stolen Mercedes-Benz they were driving, police said.
Police booked two 16-year-old boys, a 17-year-old boy, a 13-year-old girl, and a 17-year-old girl into the Ramsey County Juvenile Detention Center.
Police followed the car from north Minneapolis to St. Paul.
They say it was not a pursuit, but they "monitored" the stolen Mercedes.
The driver then exited Highway 94 on Dale Street and then ran over stop sticks that police put down.
The driver then rammed into police cars as police tried to stop it.
Police recovered two handguns and are investigating.
