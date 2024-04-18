Watch CBS News
Local News

First lady Jill Biden to visit Minnesota on Friday

By Cole Premo

/ CBS Minnesota

First Lady Jill Biden to visit Minnesota on Friday
First Lady Jill Biden to visit Minnesota on Friday 00:13

MINNEAPOLIS — First lady Jill Biden is set to visit the Twin Cities on Friday to attend an education convention. 

According to the first lady's office, she will be arriving at the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport in the late afternoon.

After a news conference at the airport, the first lady will head to Bloomington to deliver remarks at the Education Minnesota Convention. 

The visit will be brief, with the first lady leaving for Colorado that same night. 

RELATED: Several RFK Jr. siblings set to endorse Biden

In March, protesters briefly disrupted the first lady's speech at the Human Rights Campaign's 2024 Los Angeles Dinner. As soon as she took the stage, a group of people who had made their way into the dinner began to chant "cease-fire now," while at least one held up what looked like a blanket or shawl with writing on it.

Last year, Jill Biden made a quick stop in Minnesota for the Twin Cities Pride Festival. 

Cole Premo

Cole Premo is a web producer at WCCO.com. For more than a decade, he's been covering breaking news and weather, daily topics, stories from the Native community and more in Minnesota.

First published on April 18, 2024 / 8:00 AM CDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.