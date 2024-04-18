First lady Jill Biden to visit Minnesota on Friday

MINNEAPOLIS — First lady Jill Biden is set to visit the Twin Cities on Friday to attend an education convention.

According to the first lady's office, she will be arriving at the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport in the late afternoon.

After a news conference at the airport, the first lady will head to Bloomington to deliver remarks at the Education Minnesota Convention.

The visit will be brief, with the first lady leaving for Colorado that same night.

In March, protesters briefly disrupted the first lady's speech at the Human Rights Campaign's 2024 Los Angeles Dinner. As soon as she took the stage, a group of people who had made their way into the dinner began to chant "cease-fire now," while at least one held up what looked like a blanket or shawl with writing on it.

Last year, Jill Biden made a quick stop in Minnesota for the Twin Cities Pride Festival.