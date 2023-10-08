Firefighters save woman from burning Minnetonka home

MINNETONKA, Minn. -- Firefighters rescued a woman from a burning home early Saturday morning in the west metro.

Around 6:30 a.m., dispatchers received a call about smoke in a home on the 17000 block of Saddlewood Drive in Minnetonka. When crews arrived, they found a working fire.

According to the City of Minnetonka, neighbors alerted firefighters and police that a woman was likely inside the home on fire.

Crews located the woman inside the home at the bottom of a staircase.

Paramedics took the woman and transported her to Hennepin County Medical Center. There are no further details on her condition at the time.

The fire was contained to the primary residence. An adjoining unit had some smoke and water damage from the fire.

Six total fire department assisted in battling the flames.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.