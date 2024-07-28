Fire tears through home in Cottage Grove

Cottage Grove, Minn. — Crews battled flames as they tore through a home in Cottage Grove.

Cottage Grove Public Safety Department was dispatched to 6086 Summit Curve at approximately 7:07 p.m. Sunday.

Upon arrival, officials say firefighters found heavy fire in the attached garage that had spread to the home.

The fire chief says a second alarm was required due to heavy flames, which included departments from Newport, St. Paul Park, Woodbury, Lake Elmo, Hastings, Inver Grove Heights, South Metro Fire Department, Oakdale, M Health EMS and Xcel Energy.

Authorities say the extreme heat made conditions even more dangerous for responders.

One firefighter was evaluated by EMS at the scene.

The cause of fire is under investigation.