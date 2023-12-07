Final state flag designs will be displayed at MOA this weekend

Meet one of the people picking Minnesota's new state flag

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. — Minnesotans can get a first-hand look at the six finalist designs for the new state flag at the Mall of America this weekend.

WCCO

The flags will be displayed in the Huntington Bank rotunda on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. and on Sunday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

The final designs were chosen by the State Emblem Redesign Commission, which was established during the 2023 legislative session with the intention of delivering a new state flag by Jan. 1, 2024.

The commission chose a new state seal on Tuesday.

The commission may end up making modifications to the design, including removing 1858 — the year of statehood — and the state motto "L'Etoile du Nord." They also may change the color of the loon's eye and the outline of the star.

The commission picked the design for the state seal unanimously. There were five other designs that were finalists.

The final flag design will be chosen on Dec. 12.

Both the flag and seal must be chosen and submitted in a report to the legislature by Jan. 1. Then they will debut on Statehood Day, which is May 11.