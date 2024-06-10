Photos show 148th Fighter Wing training over Duluth alongside Royal Norwegian Air Force

MINNEAPOLIS — The U.S. Air Force has released photos showcasing a collaborative effort between the Minnesota National Guard 148th Fighter Wing, in Duluth, and the Royal Norwegian Air Force.

The photos depict an Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon flying in formation with an F-35 Lightning II from Arizona's 62nd Fighter Squadron over various parts of the Duluth area.

A U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon from the 148th Fighter Wing, Duluth, Minn. is flown in formation with a F-35 Lightning II assigned to the 62nd Fighter Squadron, Luke Air Force Base, Ariz. flown by a member of the Royal Norwegian Air Force over Lake Superior near Duluth, Minn. June 6, 2024. U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Jason W. Rolfe

The military agency reported that the latter jet was being flown by a member of the Royal Norwegian Air Force, as part of a training program to strengthen NATO member relationships.

Arizona's 62nd Fighter Squadron is based at Luke Air Force Base.

WCCO's Reg Chapman and photojournalist Tom Aviles recently traveled to Norway to see how Minnesota National Guard Troops train in Norway, part of an exchange program between Minnesota and Norway that has been happening for the past 50 years.

The guard recently reported that the 148th Fighter WIng is deploying overseas this summer, though for security reasons, they did not say where the deployment would be.

"The Air National Guard is a combat-ready reserve of the Air Force, providing mission-ready Airmen to safeguard the homeland and execute global operations," 148th Fighter Wing Commander Col. Nate Aysta said. "The Bulldogs of the 148th Fighter Wing are ready to provide a trained and equipped aviation package of Airmen and aircraft to meet the needs of our deployed location."

The 148th Fighter Wing has deployed multiple times in recent years, including in 2022 during Operations New Dawn and Inherent Resolve, when they were sent to the Prince Sultan Air Base in Saudi Arabia. They also flew multiple times during Operation Iraqi Freedom and Operation Enduring Freedom.