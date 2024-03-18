Fight at Eagle Ridge Middle School in Savage prompts police investigation

SAVAGE, Minn. — Police are investigating a fight at a south metro middle school that happened last Friday.

According to the Savage Police Department, an assault took place at Eagle Ridge Middle School. Police were not made aware of the situation until Saturday afternoon.

SPD says detectives are reviewing videos of the incident that were posted online as part of its investigation. Police said they could not provide any further information at the time.

The Burnsville-Eagan-Savage School District says that staff immediately intervened in the altercation and nearby students "took appropriate actions so that the incident didn't escalate."

School administrators have investigated the incident and will follow school policies and procedures as outlined in the student handbook, the district said.

"Unfortunately, in a school with hundreds of teens and pre-teens, there will be some conflicts," the district said in the statement. "Our goal as educators is to make sure students know what's expected and that they have the skills and support to manage those conflicts peacefully and productively so everyone has the safe learning environment they deserve."

Anyone with information regarding the incident is encouraged to contact Detective Jacqui Kelch at 952-567-2012 or Minnesota Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.