Watch CBS News
Local News

Fifth $50,000 Powerball prize won in Minnesota this week

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

$50K Powerball tickets – 4 of them – sold at Minnesota gas stations
$50K Powerball tickets – 4 of them – sold at Minnesota gas stations 00:33

ROSEVILLE, Minn. -- Minnesota's lucky streak continues as the fifth $50,000 Powerball prize was won in Minnesota this week.

The fifth winning ticket was sold at a Kwik Trip in Savage, Minnesota. The other four winning tickets were won on July 8, and sold at: 

  • Casey's General Store in Litchfield
  • Gas Plus in Little Canada
  • Holiday Gas Station in Alexandria
  • Holiday Gas Station in Moorhead 

The winning Powerball numbers that were drawn on Monday are 2-24-34-53-58 with the Powerball number being 13. 

The Powerball jackpot for Wednesday's drawing is estimated to be near $750 million due to higher-than-expected ticket sales. 

Since 1990, the lottery has generated more than $3.7 billion that fund programs around the state of Minnesota. 

More than $1.5 billion has gone to help preserve, restore, and protect Minnesota's environment through the Environment and Natural Resources Trust Fund, Game and Fish Fund, and the Natural Resources Fund. 

Another $2 billion has gone to funding education, public safety, and health and human services programs. 

If you want to try your luck for the jackpot, you'll need to purchase a ticket by 9 p.m. on Wednesday. 

WCCO Staff
512-appicon-minnesota.png

The WCCO Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WCCO.com.

First published on July 12, 2023 / 11:43 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.