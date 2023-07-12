Fifth $50,000 Powerball prize won in Minnesota this week

$50K Powerball tickets – 4 of them – sold at Minnesota gas stations

ROSEVILLE, Minn. -- Minnesota's lucky streak continues as the fifth $50,000 Powerball prize was won in Minnesota this week.

The fifth winning ticket was sold at a Kwik Trip in Savage, Minnesota. The other four winning tickets were won on July 8, and sold at:

Casey's General Store in Litchfield

Gas Plus in Little Canada

Holiday Gas Station in Alexandria

Holiday Gas Station in Moorhead

The winning Powerball numbers that were drawn on Monday are 2-24-34-53-58 with the Powerball number being 13.

The Powerball jackpot for Wednesday's drawing is estimated to be near $750 million due to higher-than-expected ticket sales.

Since 1990, the lottery has generated more than $3.7 billion that fund programs around the state of Minnesota.

More than $1.5 billion has gone to help preserve, restore, and protect Minnesota's environment through the Environment and Natural Resources Trust Fund, Game and Fish Fund, and the Natural Resources Fund.

Another $2 billion has gone to funding education, public safety, and health and human services programs.

If you want to try your luck for the jackpot, you'll need to purchase a ticket by 9 p.m. on Wednesday.