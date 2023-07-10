4 Minnesotans win $50,000 playing Powerball

MINNEAPOLIS -- Four Minnesotans are $50,000 richer after playing the Powerball this weekend.

The winning tickets were sold at gas stations in Litchfield, Little Canada, Alexandria and Moorhead, the Minnesota Lottery said Monday.

Winning $50,000 requires a ticket matching the four of the first five numbers and the Powerball. The winning numbers drawn Saturday were 7-23-24-32-43, and the Powerball was 18.

There will be another Powerball drawing Monday night. The jackpot has reached an estimated $650 million, which would be the ninth largest prize in the game's history.