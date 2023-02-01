Watch CBS News
Fernando Alvarez pleads guilty to murder, assault in fatal shooting of Jahmari Rice

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS -- A second man pleaded guilty Wednesday for his role in the shooting death of 15-year-old Jahmari Rice outside a Richfield school a year ago.

Fernando Valdez Alvarez, 19, pled guilty to second-degree unintentional murder and first-degree assault.

Court documents say Alvarez admitted to shooting and killing Rice and wounding another 17-year-old. 

Rice, who had just transferred to South Education Center in Richfield the week prior, was shot along with two others, who ultimately survived. Rice was found lying on the sidewalk outside the school and was taken to Hennepin Healthcare, where he was pronounced dead.  

Alfredo Solis, 20, was found guilty in December of assault and acquitted on all other counts - including second-degree murder.

MORE: "We just feel like we were failed": Family of Jahmari Rice speaks out after Alfredo Solis aquitted of murder

Alvarez faces a maximum sentence of 283 months - just over 23 years - in prison. He is scheduled for sentencing on Feb. 23.

