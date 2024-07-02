Watch CBS News
Watch Live: Rep. Angie Craig, Sen. Amy Klobuchar to introduce bill to prevent fentanyl trafficking on social media

By Aki Nace

/ CBS Minnesota

HASTINGS, Minn. — Rep. Angie Craig and Sen. Amy Klobuchar are introducing a bill to the U.S. House to prevent fentanyl trafficking on social media platforms.

How to watch

When: 10 a.m. on Tuesday, July 2, 2024

How to watch: Watch the press conference live in the player above, on Pluto TV, or on CBS News Minnesota.

The legislators are joined by Bridgette Norring of Hastings, whose 19-year-old son Devin died in April of 2020. In an interview with WCCO, Norring said her son had a cracked molar and migraines, but pandemic lockdowns canceled his dental appointments. His friend said he could help him find a painkiller.

The Percocet that Devin Norring bought was purchased on Snapchat, and turned out to be 100% fentanyl

Opioid-related deaths have more than doubled in the last five years in Minn esota, with fentanyl involved in 92% of those cases according to state data. 

Last year, state lawmakers allocated more than $200 million to address substance abuse and the opioid crisis, aimed towards prevention, hard reduction, treatment and recovery. This year, the Minnesota Department of Health will give several million dollars in grants for opioid overdose prevention.

Aki Nace

