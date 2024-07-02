Watch Live: Rep. Angie Craig, Sen. Amy Klobuchar to introduce bill to prevent fentanyl trafficking on social media

HASTINGS, Minn. — Rep. Angie Craig and Sen. Amy Klobuchar are introducing a bill to the U.S. House to prevent fentanyl trafficking on social media platforms.

The legislators are joined by Bridgette Norring of Hastings, whose 19-year-old son Devin died in April of 2020. In an interview with WCCO, Norring said her son had a cracked molar and migraines, but pandemic lockdowns canceled his dental appointments. His friend said he could help him find a painkiller.

The Percocet that Devin Norring bought was purchased on Snapchat, and turned out to be 100% fentanyl.

Opioid-related deaths have more than doubled in the last five years in Minn esota, with fentanyl involved in 92% of those cases according to state data.

Last year, state lawmakers allocated more than $200 million to address substance abuse and the opioid crisis, aimed towards prevention, hard reduction, treatment and recovery. This year, the Minnesota Department of Health will give several million dollars in grants for opioid overdose prevention.