First trial in Feeding Our Future fraud case underway

MINNEAPOLIS — The trial of the first seven defendants in what federal prosecutors call the largest pandemic-era fraud case in the country is underway.

Seventy people in total have been charged in this case, accused of stealing $250 million in federal aid meant to help feed needy children.

With seven people on trial, there could be dozens if not hundreds of witnesses, along with hundreds if not thousands of pieces of evidence.

Prosecutors say the defendants lied about the number of meals they distributed and used the nonprofit Feeding Our Future to help submit false claims for meal reimbursements from the federal government. They then allegedly collected millions to buy luxury vehicles, homes and exotic vacations, among other things.

The defense argues the seven didn't knowingly defraud the government.

A number of people have already pleaded guilty. There could be more depending on the outcome of this trial.