Feds investigating possible financial investment dealings of 3 men in Bloomington murder-suicide

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. -- Police in Bloomington have identified the man who shot a father and son in a Bloomington parking lot last week before turning the gun on himself.

Richard Myre, 44, of Belle Plaine drove his black pickup truck to the parking lot on France Place on Feb. 1, where he met Dominick Dahmen, 25, and Dale Dahmen, 55.

Bloomington police say the Dahmens got in Myre's pickup truck shortly after 4:20 p.m. and had a conversation which lasted about an hour and a half.

Around 5:47 p.m., police believe Myre showed the Dahmens his gun, and shot Dale Dahmen in the head. Then he got into a physical struggle with Dominick Dahmen and shot him seven times, killing him. Police say Myre then shot himself.

Authorities believe the three men were involved in stock market trading. They encourage anyone who believes they were defrauded by the men to contact Bloomington police, who will pass along information to federal authorities, who are investigating alleged financial crimes.

"This is a tragedy," Bloomington Police Chief Booker Hodges said at a press conference Thursday afternoon. "For all families on the side, we're sorry for your loss."

