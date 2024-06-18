10 more alleged Minneapolis gang members face federal charges as part of violent crime crackdown

Crews work to recover submerged vehicle in Minnesota River, and more headlines

MINNEAPOLIS — Federal and state authorities in Minnesota announced charges Tuesday against 10 alleged gang members.

U.S. Attorney Andrew Luger said members of a south Minneapolis gang face federal firearm and drug charges.

"Recently, gang investigators form the Minneapolis Police Department working with the FBI brought to our attention that the 10z/20z gang members were seeking to reemerge in south Minneapolis after a period of less activity," Luger said. "It immediately became a priority of law enforcement and our office to bring charges quickly to ensure that the 10z/20z could not reemerge and would not be in a position to increase violence in Minneapolis this summmer."

The new charges are part of a crusade begun two years ago by federal and local authorities, which has yielded charges for over 70 people to date, Luger said.

"Much of the violence they perpetrate on our residents can be directly attributed to actions related to the distribution of fentanyl and other dangerous narcotics, illegally possesing firearms and just in general terrorizing our community," Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O'Hara said.

Authorities recovered "significant quantities" of multiple drugs, including fentanyl, in the course of arresting the alleged gang members, O'Hara said. In addition, officials seized 13 illegal guns, including one equipped with an auto sear to increase its rate of fire.

The 10z/20z gang primarily operates in the Ventura Village neighborhood of Minneapolis, authorities said, particularly near Peavey Park.