FBI seeking public's help IDing "Umbrella Man" who smashed windows during 2020 unrest

MINNEAPOLIS -- FBI Minneapolis officials are seeking help identifying a person of interest who went viral online as "Umbrella Man" during the unrest following George Floyd's murder.

According to the FBI, on May 27, 2020, the person of interest was seen breaking windows at the AutoZone Auto Parts on Lake Street and vandalizing the Minneapolis Police Department's 3rd Precinct.

The FBI released several pictures showing the person of interest, who is wearing a black baseball hat with a unique yellow logo with the letters L, M and Co.

He is also seen wearing a black shirt, a black backpack and carrying an opened black umbrella.

Anyone with information is asked to call the FBI at 1-800-CALL-FBI or submit a tip online.

Notably, a couple months after the vandalism occurred, Minneapolis police said they identified a suspect in connection to the "Umbrella Man" after a tipster pointed them to a 32-year-old member of the Hells Angels.

A search warrant was filed to view all cell phone activity from the suspect on the day of May 27.

However, charges, nor the man's identity, were ever released.

During the riots following Floyd's death, former WCCO photojournalist Dymanh Chhoun recorded his reaction to being teargassed. Behind him, you can see "Umbrella Man." Moments later, Chhoun was capturing images of looters when suddenly you can see the edge of the umbrella and the suspect threatens him.

"I will f--- up your camera if you don't keep walking, keep m------------ walking right now," the suspect said.

Chhoun, who did walk away, covered some of the most intense moments of the rioting for WCCO, and said the incident with "Umbrella Man" is one he won't forget.

Video of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin kneeling on Floyd's neck on May 25, 2020 for more than eight minutes sparked protests across the Twin Cities and calls for justice around the world. Chauvin has since been convicted and sentenced to prison for murdering Floyd.