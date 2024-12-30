1 killed, 1 injured in southern Minnesota crash with tractor

CANNON CITY TOWNSHIP, Minn. — One woman is dead and another is injured after their vehicle collided with a tractor in southern Minnesota Sunday afternoon.

The crash happened on Highway 3 in Cannon City Township just before 5 p.m., according to the Minnesota State Patrol.

Laura Jean Daily, 58 of Faribault, was driving north on the highway. A 64-year-old Faribault man driving a tractor was heading the other direction and tried to turn left when Daily's vehicle struck the tractor, the patrol said.

Daily was taken to a nearby hospital, where she died. Her passenger, a 30-year-old Faribault woman, was also hospitalized but is expected to survive. The tractor driver was unharmed.