Watch CBS News
Greater Minnesota News

1 killed, 1 injured in southern Minnesota crash with tractor

By Anthony Bettin

/ CBS Minnesota

Minnesota leaders remember Jimmy Carter, and more headlines
Minnesota leaders remember Jimmy Carter, and more headlines 03:57

CANNON CITY TOWNSHIP, Minn. — One woman is dead and another is injured after their vehicle collided with a tractor in southern Minnesota Sunday afternoon. 

The crash happened on Highway 3 in Cannon City Township just before 5 p.m., according to the Minnesota State Patrol.

Laura Jean Daily, 58 of Faribault, was driving north on the highway. A 64-year-old Faribault man driving a tractor was heading the other direction and tried to turn left when Daily's vehicle struck the tractor, the patrol said.

Daily was taken to a nearby hospital, where she died. Her passenger, a 30-year-old Faribault woman, was also hospitalized but is expected to survive. The tractor driver was unharmed.

Anthony Bettin

Anthony Bettin is a web producer at CBS Minnesota. He primarily covers breaking news and sports, with a focus on the Minnesota Vikings.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.