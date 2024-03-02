2 dead after small plane crashes east of the Twin Cities

AFTON, Minn. — Two people are dead after a small plane crashed east of the Twin Cities on Saturday morning.

According to the Washington County Sheriff's Office, the crash occurred shortly before 9:45 a.m. near the 15000 block of Afton Hills Boulevard South. Several 911 calls were made by neighbors reporting "what sounded like a small explosion," officials said.

When first responders arrived, they found a small aircraft that had crashed in the yard of a residence near an attached garage. The plane was fully engulfed in flames, officials said.

After fire crews extinguished the blaze, they located the bodies of an 85-year-old White Bear Lake man and a 68-year-old Baytown Township man. Their families have been notified.

The Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board are investigating the crash.

WCCO News is actively looking into this story, so check back as more information becomes available.