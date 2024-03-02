Sheriff: Wright County deputy fatally shoots driver during traffic stop, BCA investigating

ST. MICHAEL, Minn. — An investigation is underway after a Wright County deputy shot and killed a driver during a traffic stop early Saturday morning.

According to the Wright County Sheriff's Office, the fatal shooting occurred at around 4:47 a.m. on Ivory Avenue Northeast in St. Michael.

Officials say the driver stepped out of their vehicle with a weapon during the traffic stop, confronted the deputy and refused to comply with the deputy's demands.

"The confrontation resulted in the deputy discharging his firearm, striking the subject," a release from the sheriff's office said.

Deputies attempted life-saving measures and were later relieved by paramedics when they arrived. However, their attempts were not successful and the driver was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver was the sole occupant of the vehicle.

Details on what led to the traffic stop and what type of weapon the driver had have not yet been released.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension announced it is heading the investigation into the fatal shooting. The agency says it will release more information when the preliminary investigation is complete.

The deputy is now on administrative leave.

St. Michael is located about 30 miles northwest of Minneapolis.

