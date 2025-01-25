Police investigate fatal Eau Claire shooting

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. — The Eau Claire Police Department is investigating a homicide that took place at a residence Saturday morning.

According to a press release, law enforcement received a 911 call just after 2 a.m. for a report of a shooting on Western Avenue.

Once on the scene, police say officers and EMS personnel performed life-saving measures on the victim, but the victim ultimately succumbed to their injuries.

Officers have apprehended a suspect and believe this is an isolated incident, a press release said. No other suspects are being sought out at this time.

An investigation is ongoing.