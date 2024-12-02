Fatal Minneapolis apartment fire in August was intentional, officials say

MINNEAPOLIS — A summer fire at a downtown Minneapolis apartment building that killed two people was intentionally set, officials said Monday.

An investigation into the Aug. 13 fire on the 1500 block of 11th Avenue South revealed the cause to be "incendiary/intentional," according to the Minneapolis Fire Department.

Responding crews found a fire on the third floor of the building and set to work rescuing residents inside. Two days after the fire, following multiple sweeps by the department, a man and a woman were found dead inside. The additional search was prompted by the property manager, who told investigators he hadn't seen one of his tenants since the fire.

Nearly four months after the fire, the department said it started "in the interior rear entrance way and extended upward in the stairwell to the roof." No further details about the intentionality were given, including any suspect information.

Officials have not publicly identified the deceased. Four other people, including a teenager, were injured. Some residents told WCCO they lost everything in the fire.

Note: The video above originally aired Aug. 16, 2024.