Fatal crash shuts down section of Highway 169 for several hours in northern suburbs

By Cole Premo

/ CBS Minnesota

ZIMMERMAN, Minn. — A fatal crash between an SUV and semi truck closed a section of Highway 169 north of Twin Cites for several hours Wednesday morning.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, the crash happened shortly before 7:30 a.m. on northbound Highway 169 in Livonia Township, which is just south of Zimmerman.

The patrol says a driver in a 2005 Ford Ranger was traveling southbound on the highway when they lost control, crossed the median into oncoming traffic and struck a motorist in a 2021 Mack Straight Truck.

The driver of the SUV, a 41-year-old woman from Milaca, suffered fatal injuries.

The semi driver, a 47-year-old Big Lake man, was not injured.

The patrol says they were both wearing seat belts and alcohol is not believed to be a factor.

The road was closed for several hours, but has since reopened.  

First published on November 29, 2023 / 8:03 AM CST

