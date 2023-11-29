Fatal crash shuts down section of Highway 169 for several hours in northern suburbs
ZIMMERMAN, Minn. — A fatal crash between an SUV and semi truck closed a section of Highway 169 north of Twin Cites for several hours Wednesday morning.
According to the Minnesota State Patrol, the crash happened shortly before 7:30 a.m. on northbound Highway 169 in Livonia Township, which is just south of Zimmerman.
The patrol says a driver in a 2005 Ford Ranger was traveling southbound on the highway when they lost control, crossed the median into oncoming traffic and struck a motorist in a 2021 Mack Straight Truck.
The driver of the SUV, a 41-year-old woman from Milaca, suffered fatal injuries.
RELATED: 17-year-old boy killed in single-vehicle crash in southern Minnesota
The semi driver, a 47-year-old Big Lake man, was not injured.
The patrol says they were both wearing seat belts and alcohol is not believed to be a factor.
The road was closed for several hours, but has since reopened.
for more features.