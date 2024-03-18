At least 1 dead after crash between 2 semis in western Minnesota

LAC QUI PARLE COUNTY, Minn. — An investigation is underway after a fatal crash between two semis in western Minnesota over the weekend.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, the crash occurred shortly after 10:30 p.m. Sunday on Highway 75 near 180th Street in Hamlin Township, which is in Lac qui Parle County.

Officials say a Peterbilt semi was being driven onto Highway 75 while an International semi was being driven southbound on the highway. At some point, the two vehicles collided.

The drivers of the Peterbilt and International have been identified as a 48-year-old Lake Benton man and a 68-year-old Gary, South Dakota man, respectively.

Further details, such as specifics on the number of fatalities, have yet to be released. More information is expected to be released Monday evening.